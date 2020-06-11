Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched in China: Bigger display, animated watchfaces and more sensors

Highlights The Mi Band 5 gets a new magnetic dock charger.

It can track up to 11 sports activities and menstrual cycles.

The Mi Band 5 also gains a barometer to gauge atmospheric pressure.

Xiaomi just got done launching its Mi Notebook laptops in India but in the Chinese market, the company has just ended up launching the Mi Band 5. The much-awaited successor to the Mi Band 4 has come out and there are some notable upgrades. The basic design remains similar to the Mi Band 4 but it is all-new on the inside. Xiaomi has managed to keep the price under control, starting at CNY 189 (approximately $2,000).

One of the major areas that got a much-needed upgrade is the charging technology. Previously, you had to pull out the tracker from the strap and put it in a socket. This was always difficult to do and required a lot of efforts, not to forget about the strap getting damaged.

With the new model, Xiaomi has gone for a magnetic dock similar to most fitness trackers and smartwatches. One only needs to keep the band on the charging dock to fill it up, without taking out the straps anymore. Battery life is not mentioned, which means it could be the same as the previous model.

The Mi Band 5 also gets a new 1.2-inch OLED display with a touch button below it. This is a colour display and to make the most out of it, Xiaomi will be using animated watchfaces based on several popular cartoon characters such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Case Closed, Hatsune Miku, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

To match the watchfaces, the Mi Band 5 will accompany similarly coloured straps. Apart from the regular black, one can get the Mi Band 5 with yellow, orange and green straps. There are two-tone straps available as well.

When it comes to the fitness features, the Mi Band 5 has a couple of new tricks. There are a total of 11 fitness tracking modes and female users can also track their menstrual cycles with the band. There's also a PAI functionality added to the Mi Band 5, similar to the trackers from Amazfit. Sleep tracking is present too and Xiaomi says that with an improved processor, the data should be more accurate.

The Mi Band 5 retains the usual heart rate tracker but it gains a new barometer to track atmospheric pressure. There's NFC too for the Chinese markets, helping with payments on the go. The band can also be used as a remote camera shutter for your smartphone, a feature that has been present on other fitness trackers since ages.

The Mi Band 5 is expected to come to the Indian market in the upcoming months and given the low pricing in China, it could easily be priced around the Rs 2,000-mark.