Xiaomi Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve pricing leaks ahead of September 29 India launch

Highlights Xiaomi is said to launch the Mi Band 5 in India.

The Mi Watch Revolve could get a 1.38-inch AMOLED display.

The Mi Watch Revolve could be sold for Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi is all set to launch new products in India tomorrow. The company is expected to launch a number of new devices, including smartwatches, smart bands, and a smart speaker at its Smarter Living 2020 event. And now ahead of the launch, pricing details of two of the products have leaked online.

The information comes courtesy of Ishan Agarwal, who has shared the pricing details of the new wearable devices that are heading to India. As per the latest information revealed by the tipster, the Mi Band 5 will be available at a price of Rs 2,999. However, he suggested that Xiaomi could even go more aggressive with the price and start retailing the Mi Band 5 at Rs 2,499.

In the tweet, he also revealed that the Mi Watch Revolve will be sold for Rs 10,999, with a suggestion that it could even be available for as low as Rs 9,999. Apart from these two, the company is also expected to launch a new Mi Smart AI Speaker, but the tipster did not reveal the pricing of the device.

As for the two devices, the Mi Band 5 is tipped to get a 1.1-inch AMOLED color display and be powered by a 125mAh battery that promises up to 14 days of battery life. The device is said to get magnetic charging and bring an optical heart rate sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, on the other hand, could get a 1.38-inch AMOLED display and support for Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC connectivity. It is expected to get a 420mAh battery and bring 50ATM water resistance.