Xiaomi Mi Band 5 teased, could launch on April 3 with updated features

Highlights Xiaomi could launch the Mi Band 5 in China tomorrow.

Mi band 5 could end up with a bigger OLED display.

Xiaomi could announce more new smartwatches as well with the band.

Xiaomi has a strong foothold in the wearables segment with its Mi Band series. Last year's Mi Band 4 was a gamechanger for fitness trackers and it brought a couple of premium features that were previously limited to only premium smartwatches. Despite the competition bringing equally good products in the same category, Xiaomi kept its stronghold in the affordable wearable segment. Now, it seems that Xiaomi is getting ready to come with a new fitness tracker to succeed the Mi Band 4.

Xiaomi's Mijia has just posted an announcement on the Weibo account about an online launch event.The event doesn't reveal the name of the product but the teaser suggests that it will all about wearables. Xiaomi could end up a couple of wearables at this event, including the much-awaited Mi Band 5. There could also be new smartwatches based on Wear OS by Google as well as smart wearables for kids.

Not much is known about the Mi Band 5 but Xiaomi has been working on it since last August after the company announced it. The Mi Band 5 is expected to be better in many areas over the Mi Band 4. Rumours suggest that the Mi Band 5 could end up with a bigger OLED display and the global version could bring NFC to support payments apps. The display could be big enough to show messages and called ID details.

Currently, the Mi Band 4 sells in India at a price of Rs 2,299 and there's a cheaper version of the same known as the Mi Band 3i that sells at Rs 1,299. The Mi Band 5 could either replace the Mi Band 4 in India or it could sit above the Mi Band 4 at a slightly premium price.

Xiaomi also makes a couple of smartwatches but none of them have made it to the Indian shores yet. The Mi Watch hasn't made it to the Indian shores yet but it is expected that Xiaomi will introduce a cheaper version sometime later in the year.

Currently, Xiaomi is focused on the premium smartphone space and had the COVID-19 pandemic not been around, we could be seeing the Mi 10 flagship in India after a very long time. Xiaomi intends to launch a couple of Mi series phones in the premium segment to compete with the likes of OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme and Samsung.