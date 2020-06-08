Xiaomi Mi Band 5 teased in latest poster, new strap colours with similar design confirmed

Highlights The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has been teased in a recent poster.

The Mi Band 5 looks similar to the Mi Band 4.

Xiaomi has been doubling down on its efforts in the lifestyle category and it is only going to get more serious with the upcoming Mi Band 5. After being in the rumours for long, Xiaomi has finally started teasing the fitness tracker as the product will eventually be launched on July 11. A poster has been shared on the Chinese social media and unless you look closely, the new model looks exactly like the outgoing model.

Based on the poster shared by Xiaomi, the Mi Band 5 looks almost identical to the Mi Band 4, save for the feature-based changes. The tracker unit is still a pill-shaped device while the straps get new colours. There's a usual all-black strap but users can also get the new model in yellow, green and orange.

The teaser also gives us hints about some of the new features on the Mi Band 5. NFC will be present on the new model that will enable payments while there could be some new sports tracking modes in addition to the existing bunch of activity tracking modes. The Mi Band 5 is also teased to get menstrual period tracking as well as a sedentary reminder. Do note that these are some features that rival fitness trackers have had for long.

While the poster only gives out so much, the rumours have mentioned a lot of additional stuff. The new model is said to get a slightly bigger 1.2-inch display, which is most likely going to use a colour OLED panel. The tracker will even have an enhanced SpO2 sensor whereas a new DND mode could be a part as well to silence notifications.

Unlike the previous years, the global model is set to get some big changes. The NFC feature is said to make it to the global version whereas Xiaomi is also expected to include support for Alexa voice assistant in this model. The Alexa assistance could mean the Mi Band 5 may include a microphone to record voice but it may use the display to show the results.

With all the new additions, the Mi Band 5 could easily be more expensive than the outgoing model. Of course, Xiaomi will bring the Mi Band 5 to the Indian market in the months to come and it could be accompanied by the Redmi Band as its cheaper alternative. The Redmi Band was announced a few months ago that brought only the essential fitness features at a more accessible price.