Xiaomi Mi CC10 tipped to feature a 120x telephoto lens

Highlights Xiaomi Mi CC10 could come with a 120x zoom len

The primary camera on the MI CC10 is tipped to be a 108-megapixel lens

The Mi CC10 could be launched in July

Xiaomi recently launched the 108-megapixel lens totting Mi 10 in India. And now, it appears the company could be working on another camera beast, the Mi CC10 which could bring with itself an industry-leading 120x zoom camera.

This information comes courtesy of tipster Xiaomishka who has revealed that Xiaomi is currently working on a smartphone with the code name CAS -- commercial name likely to be Mi CC10 -- which is expected to be launched in July this year. The report further goes on to add that the camera will offer an impressive optical zoom of 12x, which will also be the highest overall with support for 120x digital zoom.

Interestingly, the camera module of the phone is tipped to feature the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM2 sensor as the primary one. There are also suggestions that the phone will come with the yet to be announced Snapdragon 775G chip with support for fifth-generation networks and the NFC module.

Apart from this, there is no other information that has been disclosed about the device at the moment. However, it is safe to assume that it will be better than its predecessor, the Mi CC9 Pro in every way possible.

To remind our readers, the Mi CC9 Pro came powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The camera was also a big highlight of the CC9 Pro. On the rear, the Mi CC9 Pro includes a primary 108MP camera with f/1.69 aperture and a big 1/1.33-inch sensor. The phone also includes a 5MP telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom and OIS.

There's a 12MP portrait lens for bokeh shots, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. As noted earlier the Mi CC9 Pro will come with a 32MP camera for selfies. The Mi CC9 Pro comes with several camera modes like Night mode. Other specs of the device include a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution.