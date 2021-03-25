Xiaomi Mi Mix series to be launched on March 29, here is what we know so far

Highlights Xiaomi is expected to launch its Mi Mix series in China on March 29.

Not just smartphones, Xiaomi could also launch a Mi Notebook Pro laptop and a new Mijia washing machine.

Mi Mix could be the companys first foldable smartphone.

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Mi Mix series in China on March 29. Along with the Mix series, the company is also expected to launch the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra smartphones at the same event. Not just smartphones, Xiaomi could also launch a Mi Notebook Pro laptop and a new Mijia washing machine.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the MI Mix will be launched at the online vent on March 29. The company has not revealed any details about the smartphone but a lot of reports have suggested that the Mi Mix could feature an all-new design.

As per reports, the Mi Mix could be the company's first foldable smartphone. Xiaomi has reportedly been working on a foldable smartphone and the Mi Mix could just be the one. The smartphone has passed the 3C certification. It could feature a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the smartphone could feature a 7-inch display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Powering the Mi Mix could be the flagship processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the smartphone could feature a triple camera setup on the rear with 108-megapixel as the primary sensor. The Mi Mix could house a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging tech.

So far only companies Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola have launched foldable devices, Xiaomi could join the league if it launches the foldable Mi Mix on the March 29 launch event.

Coming to the other phones that Xiaomi plans to launch on March 29. The company will launch the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro. The Mi 11 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with upto16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The smartphone will run on Android 11 out of the box. It is expected to arrive with a 6.81-inch QHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

In terms of the camera, the Mi 11 Ultra will feature a Samsung-sourced 50MP ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor. The camera island would include a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope telephoto sensor. It is expected to come with 5X optical zoom and 120x digital zoom.