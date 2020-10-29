Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 with lower price, Core i3 CPU and in-built webcam coming soon

Highlights Xiaomi has said that it will soon launch the more affordable Mi NoteBook 14 in India.

The new Mi NoteBook 14 is likely to have a price around Rs 35,000.

The new Mi NoteBook 14 will come with an integrated webcam.

Xiaomi on Thursday said that it would soon launch a new variant of the Mi NoteBook 14 in India. This will be priced lower, will have 10th-gen Core i3 processor in it, and it will come with a regular embedded webcam. The rest of specifications are likely to remain similar to the current Mi NoteBook 14.

At the moment, there are no details on the price of the upcoming Mi NoteBook 14 with the Core i3 processor. But the price of the Mi NoteBook 14with Core i5 can offer some clues. Currently, Xiaomi's most affordable Mi NoteBook 14 costs Rs 41,999. It is likely that the Core i3 variant may come with a price close to Rs 35,000, although chances are that it would be something between the Rs 40,000 and Rs 35,000 because apart from the CPU and the webcam, Xiaomi may not change much in the Rs 41,999.

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain tweeted the details of the upcoming Mi NoteBook 14 along with its image. The tweet noted that the Mi NoteBook 14 will come with a Core i3 processor and 256GB SSD. The accompanied image showed that the laptop will have slightly thicker bezels around its screen and an embedded webcam. The image also notes that the laptop will weigh around 1.5 kgs, similar to the current Mi NoteBook 14 powered by Core i5.

In other words, the Mi NoteBook 14 is going to take care of one of the biggest user complaints about the laptop: it's lack of embedded webcam. Currently, Xiaomi ships it with a free external webcam that can be attached to the laptop.

While we will see what the Mi NoteBook 14 brings to the table and at what price, if Xiaomi doesn't change the laptop much, and prices it around Rs 35,000, it should become one of the top laptops in its segment. When we reviewed the Mi NoteBook 14, we found it to be a very capable laptop with good hardware, including a SSD and 8GB RAM. It's keyboard and build quality is also quite good, although the trackpad is on the smaller side.

A Mi NoteBook 14, with the same screen and design we have seen in it so far, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM and the Core i3 processor at a price of around Rs 35,000 will be extremely compelling. Currently, there is no word on when Xiaomi will launch the new laptop. But if Manu is tweeting about it, chances are that the new Mi NoteBook 14 will come within weeks.