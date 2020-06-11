Xiaomi Mi Notebook laptops to launch today with 10th Gen Intel chips, SSD and more

Highlights The Mi Notebook models are going to launch today via a Livestream.

Xiaomi is expected to target the premium laptop market with these Mi Notebooks.

The laptops will come with 10th Gen Intel processors.

Xiaomi's laptops have long been in demand by the tech fraternity and after a long wait, it is going to be here today. Xiaomi is finally announcing its Mi series laptops in India and already, there's a lot of hype surrounding it. The laptops will be called the Mi Notebook

series and based on all the hints, it seems that Xiaomi is about to throw all the premium specifications at reasonable prices.

Similar to most of Xiaomi's recent launches, the Mi Notebook will be announced via an online livestream at 12 pm and if you are interested in watching it, you can head over to Xiaomi's social media channels as well as the YouTube channel. The Mi Notebook series is expected to spawn a couple of models, all focused on the Thin & Light as well as the gaming series.

The teasers from Xiaomi India have so far revealed a lot about the specifications. Similar to its smartphones, Xiaomi is going to bring high-end hardware to its first laptop for the country. It is already confirmed that the Mi Notebook models will come with 10th Gen Intel Core processors. Xiaomi has also hinted at faster SSD storage, promising quicker file transfers when compared to HDD based laptops.

The design of the Mi Notebook models is expected to be inspired by the Apple MacBook models. Teasers have also hinted at narrow-bezel screens for the Mi Notebook India, with several leaks hinting at a Mi Notebook Horizon model.

In a previous tip, it was said that Xiaomi is going to bring an India-exclusive model in the Mi Notebook series, despite this being a global launch. Rumours suggested that this could be a RedmiBook model from December 2019 rebranded as a Mi Notebook model for

the Indian market.

In another interview, Xiaomi's Raghu Reddy hinted at the prices of these laptops. Xiaomi is not going to go into the budget laptop segment with the Mi Notebook models. Instead, the company will focus on the premium end of the market that caters to content creators, students and gamers. Moreover, these laptops will be imported initially, which could lead to high than usual prices for these laptops. Xiaomi said that as the demand increases, the laptops will be manufactured in India.

The Mi Notebook models are expected to compete with the premium ultrabook models from Asus, HP, Dell, Lenovo and Acer.