Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India: IPX5 rating, 20 hours battery life and more

Xiaomi has been diversifying into accessories for a long time and one of its first few offerings in 2020 is a new portable Bluetooth speaker. It's called the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker and it costs Rs 1,399. As the name suggests, the speaker is meant for outdoor usage and hence, it gets features that make it more useful for those who want a compact speaker while exploring the outdoors. The speaker is available on Mi.com.

Similar to many affordable Bluetooth speakers, the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker is compact and it comes in only a black colour variant. Since it's meant to go outdoors, Xiaomi has given the speaker an IPX5 rating, which means the speaker can continue to work even after a few splashes of water or light rain. It also has a lanyard cable for tying it to bags or other stuff.

Xiaomi claims a battery life of up to 20 hours which is possible with a large 2000mAh battery. The speaker comes with a micro USB port for charging as well as an AUX port for connecting to other devices. The speaker gets Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The speaker has an output rating of 5W.

Xiaomi is looking to diversify this year with a new range of products for the Indian market and the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker is the first glimpse of that, even though Xiaomi has been selling quite a lot of speakers since the last few years. Earlier in the year, Xiaomi said that it wants to go into the premium segments with the Mi brand while the Redmi brand will continue to come up with value-for-money devices.

Hence, Redmi recently launched a new series of power banks last week that introduced some premium features at a much lower price than the Mi powerbanks. Redmi also released an updated version of the Redmi 8A, known as the Redmi 8A Dual that got a new dual-camera setup at the back.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is looking to bring some of its premium smartphones to India this year. The Mi 10 series, which debuted last week in China, is expected to come to India but Xiaomi has already said that it might end up carrying a premium pricing as the phone will be imported directly from China. The Mi 10 series is one of the first few phones in the world to come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset and it might be Xiaomi's shot of taking on the OnePlus 8 in India in the months to come.