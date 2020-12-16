Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K launched in India with 55-inch display, priced at Rs 54,999

Highlights Xiaomi has launched Mi QLED TV 4K in India.

The TV brings a 55-inch panel with itself.

The new 4K TV is available at a price of Rs 54,999.

Xiaomi has finally launched its much-awaited, Mi QLED TV 4K in India. The PatchWall running smart TV has been launched in the country as the company's most premium TV offering in India to date. This is majorly because of the presence of a high-end 4K QLED panel on it, and also the inclusion of a number of premium features such as support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, motion smoothening 4K HDR and more.

In keeping with the premium positioning of the smart TV, it also gets an expansive 55-inch panel with very little in the way of bezels around it. In fact, the new Mi TV offers a high screen-to-body ratio with the TV's panel covering majority of its face.

Mi QLED TV 4K: Price and availability

The Mi QLED TV 4K is the most premium smart TV offering launched by the company to date in India, and as such, its price is also a reflection of the same. While its pricing is favourable to most of its competitors, it is also not the most expensive Mi-branded TV in India at the moment. This is because the company has decided to price it at Rs 54,999, with the TV set to go on sale from December 21 via Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart and all retail stores including Vijay Sales.

Mi QLED TV 4K: Design, display and features

In terms of design, the Mi QLED TV 4K comes with an expansive 55-inch display that's fitted inside an aluminum alloy frame that's sand-blasted and engraved with laser precision. The panel is also a near bezel-less horizon display which flaunts a 96 per cent screen to body ratio.

In terms of features, the Mi QLED TV 4K offers support for popular HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) along with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. And all this in resolutions that can reach up to 4K. The panel promises to offer saturated colours and a wider colour spectrum (100% NTSC) for improved picture quality.

The new Mi TV also brings with itself support for the company's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine which is tuned to deliver "rich and real-world detail and texture." As mentioned above, this is supplemented by the support for formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) along with the Reality Flow feature which offers a smooth, blur-free viewing experience while watching sports or playing video games.

Xiaomi's new TV also features the company's first 6 speaker set-up, which includes 4 full-range drivers and 2 tweeters. For sound, the TV also offers frequency ranges that can go as low as 60Hz and all the way up to 20KHz and delivers a total power of 30Watts. For audio, the TV also supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support.

For software, the TV comes with the company's PatchWall OS, which is based on Android TV 10 out of the box. It also brings with itself three next-gen HDMI 2.1 compatible ports to support next-gen consoles out of the box. The device further boasts of an extremely low input lag of just 5ms at 4K @60fps. Bringing all the software features to life is a MediaTek quad-core chipset with an A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 graphics.