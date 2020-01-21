Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India: Up to 300Mbps network speeds, smart app controls and more

Highlights Xiaomi has launched the Mi Router 4C for Rs 999.

The Mi Router 4C supports up to 300Mbps network speeds.

Xiaomi offers a Mi Wi-Fi app for several smart controls.

A few years ago, Xiaomi stepped into the IoT segment and introduced its smart Wi-Fi routers for the Indian market. The Mi Router 3C was the last one the company launched a long time ago and since then, Xiaomi hasn't been selling its routers in India. However, after a long wait, there's a new Mi Router in town and it comes with a few changes over the older model. It's called the Mi Router 4C and it costs Rs 999. The router has gone on sale via Mi.com.

The Mi Router 4C doesn't bring is massive upgrades in terms of performance over the Mi Router 3C but it does bring a new design. The Mi Router 4C gets a more rounded casing that slightly thicker than the older model. The basic architecture remains similar to the older model and Xiaomi hasn't improved the performance. That said, the features this router provides can help with smart home integration.

For starters, the Mi Router 4C can support network speeds of up to 300Mbps which is the same as the older model. The device comes with four omnidirectional antennas that promise no Wi-Fi dead zones and connection drops. Xiaomi says that the router ensures low latency gaming and smooth video streaming over the network. Do note that the router support only 2.4GHz network and there's no support for the faster 5.0Ghz network.

While the performance figures are on par with most other routers, Xiaomi offers a few smart services with its router. Users get to pair the router with the Mi Wi-Fi app which offers more control over the network. The user can access to certain websites, monitor the traffic, block a particular device and or exercise parental controls.

The router also gets Wi-Fi optimisation feature which essentially boost networks speed in case of heavy network usage. The Mi Router 4C can even be used as a Wi-Fi extender device to another Wi-Fi router in your house.

Currently, the Mi Router 4C only sells in a single white colour variant for a price of Rs 999. You can get yourself a new router from the Mi.com website for now.