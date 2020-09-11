Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch on sale today: Price, features, discount and offers

Highlights MI TV 4A Horizon Edition is available in two sizes.

The bigger 43-inch TV will not go on sale today.

The entry variant TV starts retail at Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi launched the Mi TV Horizon Edition in India earlier in the week. The Horizon Edition TV range was announced to bring with them reduced bezels and a smaller front frame. The TVs also sport Xiaomi's Vivid Picture engine and support up to Full HD resolution depending on the variant of choice.

The range which includes two TVs -- 32 and 43-inch models -- also gest support for thousands of apps via the Google Play store and sport premium display features that Xiaomi promises will elevate the TV viewing experience. Of the two, the lower-end model will be available for purchase.

The 32-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition will be up for retail at Rs 13,499. The TV will be available for purchase from Flipkart from 12 pm later today. The bigger Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch variant has been announced at Rs 22,999. This TV will be available for purchase from Amazon starting at 6 pm on September 15. Xiaomi has also announced that the two TVs will also be available at retail outlets in the coming weeks.

Mi TV 4a: Specifications

In terms of the specifications, the two Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition variants bring a much cleaner design with minimal bezels and front frame. In fact, The size of the bezels has been reduced significantly in the new TVs. With extreme thin bezels, the TV now sports a 95% screen to body ratio and a 178-degree viewing angle.

The two also differ in terms of the panels on offer. While the sizes are different, the smaller TV is only capable of churning out HD+ resolutions, while the bigger one can churn out Full HD+ resolution.

Much like other TVs from Xiaomi's TV line-up, the two new TVs are based on the Patchwall UI. Mi TV Horizon Edition Series features Mi's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine technology for "accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts and pinpoint precision in colour reproduction."

The panel size here is 43-inches and 32-inches. Both panels are LED displays in technology. Also, in order to fasten the bootup time, the new series comes with Mi QuickWake that helps users quickly wake their TV. For audio, the Mi TV Horizon Edition series comes equipped with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD and an array of ports available at the back. This includes 3.5mm audio out, SPDIF, and three HDMI ports that let you easily connect to multiple devices like home theatre, soundbar etc.