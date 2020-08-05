Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with Android TV 9 launched in India, priced at Rs 2,799

Highlights Xiaomi has launched the MI TV Stick in India.

The MI TV Stick has been launched at Rs 2,799 in India.

Mi TV Stick brings support for up to streaming 1080p videos.

Xiaomi has finally launched its Amazon Fire TV Stick competitor in India. The Mi TV Stick brings support for a number of apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and others with itself. The Mi TV Stick uses the HDMI port to connect to the TV, to turn it into an Android TV-based smart TV.

The MI TV Stick is Xiaomi's second streaming device. The company had earlier launched the Mi Box 4K which also brought with itself Android TV and Patchwall support to non-smart TVs.

The company has announced that the Mi TV Stick will retail in India at Rs 2,799, with the device scheduled for its first sale on August 7 at 12 pm. It will be available for purchase from Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores for now, and will later be available via Mi partner stores across the country. As of now, the Mi TV Stick is only available in a single colour option.

The Mi Stick TV is a small dongle and comes to the market as a portable streaming device to take on the likes of Amazon Fire Stick. The device brings with itself a quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. The device comes with supports for 1080p video output and Dolby and DTS surround sound. It runs Android TV based on Android Pie. As mentioned above, it maxes out at 1080p video resolution, video formats, and standard audio formats. There is no HDR on the stick, which all the decoding for this will have to be done by the TV's processor.

The Mi TV Stick supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and is Bluetooth v4.2 compliant. It is powered via a Micro-USB port and connects to the TV with the HDMI