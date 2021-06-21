Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve gets a price cut in India ahead of Mi Watch Revolve Active launch

Highlights Xiaomi has slashed the price of its Mi Watch Revolve by Rs. 2,000.

The Mi Watch Revolve offers Bluetooth 5.0 with 10 different sports modes.

Xiaomi is launching Mi 11 Lite and the new Mi Watch Revolve Active tomorrow.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi 11 Lite smartphone and Mi Watch Revolve Active in India tomorrow, June 22nd. The Mi Watch Revolve Active is going to be the successor to the Mi Watch Revolve, which was launched in September 2020.

Ahead of the launch of its new smartwatch, Xiaomi has slashed the price of the Mi Watch Revolve by Rs 2,000. The Mi Watch Revolve is now priced at Rs. 7,999 down from its launch price of Rs. 9,999.

The Xiaomi Watch Revolve comes with a 1.39 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. The display is protected using Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartwatch comes with a heart rate monitor and has features like heart rate variability monitoring, HR monitoring, body's energy monitoring, and VO2 Max. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

The watch also comes with 10 different sports modes like treadmill, working out, running, cycling, etc. The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a stainless steel frame and is powered by a 420mAh battery that offers up to 14 days of battery backup.

Talking about the other features, the Mi Watch Relove lets you customise the display with 112 different watch faces. The device has a 5 ATM rating for water resistance, which can be used even while swimming.

The Mi Watch Revolve can be purchased from Xiaomi's website as well as on Amazon India. The wearable is available in Midnight Black and Chrome Silver colour variants.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active could be priced in the same range as its predecessor, i.e. Rs. 10-12,000. The Revolve Active offers more sports mode, GPS connectivity, SPO2 monitoring, and voice assistant compatibility.

The Mi 11 Lite smartphone and Mi Watch Revolve Active, which will be launched tomorrow, will be available via Flipkart. The smartphone has been teased on Flipkart for its slim and ultra-light design with the tagline 'Lite & Loaded'.

The smartphone was launched globally back in March in both 4G and 5G variants, though only the 4G model will be available in the Indian market. The Mi device will directly take on mid-rangers in the Rs sub-25,000 category, including the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE.

The Mi 11 Lite is priced at CNY 2,299 (approx. Rs 25,500) for the 128GB variant.