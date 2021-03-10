Xiaomi might launch smartphone with 200W charging later this year

Highlights Xiaomi is working on 200W charging solution.

It will be achieved with combination of charging.

New charging tech to debut later this year.

Xiaomi is believed to be working on a smartphone with support for 200W charging. The solution was spotted earlier this year by a tipster who claimed that Xiaomi might be working on a flagship-level smartphone which will come with a combination of 200W charging. Now, another well-known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo has spotted the same. The tipster claims that the smartphone maker is working on a phone which brings 200W fast charging with a combination of wired, wireless and reverse wireless charging.

The tipster also claims that the technology will be introduced on a Xiaomi smartphone in the second half of this year. This could be introduce on the Mi 11 Ultra which is also expected to launch later this year. There is also a chance that Xiaomi might reserve it for the next Mi MIX smartphone.

The company plans to offer 200W fast charging through a combination of wired, wireless and wireless charging. It has in the past come close to the mark with Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition which offered 120W wired charging, 55W wireless charging and up to 10W reverse charging rates. Collectively, this comes down to 185W.

There is no word on the launch timeline of the tech, neither has Xiaomi confirmed the development. However, it will be interesting to see how much Xiaomi can push the charging technology while keeping it affordable.

Lately, the smartphone maker has been using a 33W solution for a majority of its devices. It packed the same charger with the recently launched Redmi K40 in China and even on the recent Redmi Note 10 series in India. In fact, all the smartphones in the Note 10 series come with the same charging.

The smartphone maker is also believed to be working on foldable phones with internal in-folding design.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is expanding its Mi 10 line-up with the launch of Mi 10S on Wednesday. The company has confirmed the launch on Weibo revealing a few specifications about the upcoming phone with its teaser posters. The newest member of the series will be powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The same processor is also present on the Redmi K40 launched earlier this year. The teasers also hint at the presence of a 108-megapixel primary sensor on the Mi 10S.