Xiaomi MIUI 12 launched: Advanced security, privacy and multi-tasking for 42 Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi has built its reputation in the tech world based on its MIUI ROM and over the years, it has always been a step ahead of the competition when it concerns updates. Xiaomi releases a new version of MIUI every year, bringing smart and advanced features to all its phones across different price points. This year, it will be MIUI 12 that promises some drastic upgrades for a lot of Xiaomi phones, even if they are stuck on older Android versions. Yes, MIUI 12 is hitting a total of 42 smartphones this year.

Before checking the new features, here's a list of everything new MIUI 12 will bring to your Xiaomi smartphone.

New privacy features

Prior to the launch, Xiaomi has been teasing some aspects of MIUI 12, with one of them including a TUV Rheinland certification, which was said to be the first for a mobile operating system. Well, now we know the reason behind that certification. MIUI 12 brings massive updates to security and privacy for Xiaomi phones.

Under the new privacy features, MIUI 12 will now notify users every time an app or game is accessing crucial information, such as access to microphone, camera, storage, gallery, location or any other important aspect. This was part of Android 10 but Xiaomi disabled it for MIUI 11 and integrated it with the newer OS.

MIUI 12 also has a new virtual identity feature that provides a virtual identity to apps or websites, concealing real data. The user can choose what data should the system provide to such apps or websites. The feature is said to be quite similar to "Sign in with Google".

MIUI gets its own health app

We saw Huawei and Samsung offering health apps for a long time and now Xiaomi is also part of it. MIUI 12 has been given a bespoke Health app that can record steps, stairs climbed, walking, running, etc. Xiaomi has even baked in the ability to record sleep data and snoring.

Lots and lots of animations

Love animations? MIUI 12 brings a lot of it. The new UI focuses on refinements and thrown in lots of animations to make the experience fluid. Xiaomi has updated the rendering engine for showing smoother curves as well as real-world light and shadows, advanced colour mixing, real-time blur, better anti-aliasing rounded corners, improved curvature matching the phone's display, curves, and dynamic rounded corners.

There's also a new physical engine that alters the animations based on the touch input. Xiaomi says that you can open and close an app midway during an animation. The icons will also react to the touch gesture. Device rotation animations have also been refined, with the jittery movement effect said to be gone.

Of course, MIUI 12 brings new Always On Display items as well as new wallpapers.

iPad-like multitasking on Android

You still need a big screen to multitask like an iPad but Xiaomi has ensured that using multiple apps at the same time is now easier. More apps and even games can now be windowed while using another app. Xiaomi is using Android's PiP feature to make apps float over others, complete with its own gestures. This will be something to look forward to.

Which devices will get MIUI 12

A total of 42 devices are supposed to get the Chinese version of MIUI 12.

The first batch of devices includes all the Mi 10 series, the Mi 9 series, Redmi K30 Pro series, Redmi K30 (5G and 4G), Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition, Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20.

The second batch of devices includes Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX 2S, Mi CC9 series, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 series, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7.

The third batch of devices includes the Mi CC9E, Mi Note 3, Mi Max 3, Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi MIX 2, Mi 6X, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi S2.

There are a couple of newer devices that aren't included in the list. Do note that these are eligible for the Chinese version of MIUI 12. The global version of MIUI 12 could include other devices such as the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro.