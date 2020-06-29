Xiaomi MIUI 12 stable update being rolled out to 13 new models

Highlights Xiaomi's latest MIUI 12 update is scheduled to be rolled out to new phones

The new MIUI 12 update will be extended as a stable update to phones

MIUI 12 brings a host of new features with itself

It hasn't been too long since the launch of the Xiaomi's custom skin for its Android phone, MIUI 12. While the sales and production of its phones have generally been delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the same doesn't appear to be the case for the MIUI 12 software which is being quite swiftly be rolled out to new phones.

This latest version of the company's take on Google's Android OS comes with a number of new features and visual upgrades over its predecessor. With its upgrades, MIUI 12 promises not only smooth performance but also enhanced functionality with the help of features such as an updated version of dark mode, AI calling, new privacy and security tools, multi-tasking features, animations and wallpapers.

Interestingly, Xiaomi also claims that MIUI 12 is also the first mobile operating system that has passed TÜV Rheinland's "Android System Enhanced Privacy Protection Test."

A new report has now indicated that a stable version of the update has now started being pushed to new phones including the Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 10 Youth, Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom.

As per a news report on the web, The first batch of the update was made available to new phones on June 28. It adds that the models include the Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition, Redmi K20 Pro, and the Redmi K20.

This also falls in line with the previously released timeline of release by the company. Earlier, the company had revealed its plans of releasing first stable build of the MIUI 12 OS in June this year, post which we can expect a timeline for the release of the software in markets such as India. However, the roll-out will greatly on how the COVID-19 situation pans out across the globe in the coming months.

With the new OS, there are massive upgrades in the privacy department, with MIUI 12 now notifying users every time an app attempts to access a sensitive feature such as the cameras, microphone, contacts, location, and more. With the new update, users can now block access to such apps with a single tap.

Another interesting feature coming to the phones is the new Ultra Battery Saver mode that brings a minimalist home screen with just the essential apps. This mode however is only activated when the phone is below five per cent battery. The new dark mode will also be of a lot of interest to users. With this new model, third party apps too can run in dark mode on the phone.