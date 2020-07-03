Xiaomi MIUI Security app comes to Play Store, promises faster upgrades and better security

Highlights Xiaomi has brought the MIUI security app to Google Play

This will help it bring faster updates

The MIUI Security app brings a lot of important features

Xiaomi has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past few days. there have been a lot of questions raised over Xiaomi's stance on data privacy, but now, the company has decided to change the narrative by announcing its MIUI Security app for the Play Store. The Xiaomi Security app brings features like app lock, cleaner ad battery saver.

It is also used for other security related services. The app comes pre-installed in Xiaomi smartphones and moving it to Google Play Store will help bring faster updates. This news comes after the company announced the roll-out of MIUI 12 for thirteen of its phones.

This latest version of the company's take on Google's Android OS comes with a number of new features and visual upgrades over its predecessor. With its upgrades, MIUI 12 promises not only smooth performance but also enhanced functionality with the help of features such as an updated version of dark mode, AI calling, new privacy and security tools, multi-tasking features, animations and wallpapers.

Interestingly, Xiaomi also claims that MIUI 12 is also the first mobile operating system that has passed TÜV Rheinland's "Android System Enhanced Privacy Protection Test." As per a news report on the web, the first batch of the update was made available to new phones on June 28. It adds that the models include the Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition, Redmi K20 Pro, and the Redmi K20.

This also falls in line with the previously released timeline of release by the company. Earlier, the company had revealed its plans of releasing first stable build of the MIUI 12 OS in June this year, post which we can expect a timeline for the release of the software in markets such as India. However, the roll-out will greatly on how the COVID-19 situation pans out across the globe in the coming months.

With the new OS, there are massive upgrades in the privacy department, with MIUI 12 now notifying users every time an app attempts to access a sensitive feature such as the cameras, microphone, contacts, location, and more. With the new update, users can now block access to such apps with a single tap.