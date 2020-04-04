Xiaomi, Poco phones are now expensive: Here are all new prices after GST increase

Highlights Due to an increase in GST rate, some of the popular phones have seen massive hikes.

Poco X2 now starts at Rs 16,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Xiaomis flagship model Redmi K20 Pro now starts at Rs 26,999.

The Indian government has raised the GST rate on smartphones and as a result, phones in India are more expensive to buy than before. Since April 1, 2020, the new GST rate of 18 per cent has come into effect and that has led all phone makers in India to increase the prices. Xiaomi and Poco, currently the market leaders, have also bumped prices as a result and hence, all their phones are more expensive than before. Whether it's their budget phones or the flagship models, all Xiaomi phones are now more expensive to buy than ever.

While the price hike is applicable across the range, some of the popular models have seen massive hikes. Most of the high sellers from 2019 are seeing higher figures whereas the recently launched Redmi Note 9 series has also seen a substantial increase in prices. Same is the case for Poco, which currently says only one phone in India.

If you have to buy a Xiaomi phone now, here are the new prices of some of the most popular models.

Poco smartphone prices:

Poco X2: The Poco X2 now starts at Rs 16,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 128GB model costs Rs 17,999 whereas the top-end 256GB model with 8GB RAM costs Rs 20,999.

Xiaomi smartphone prices:

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage now costs Rs 16,499 whereas the 128GB model costs Rs 17,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage now costs Rs 19,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 13,999 whereas the top-end model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM will cost Rs 16,999.

Redmi K20: The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage now costs Rs 21,999 whereas the top-end model with 128GB storage costs Rs 24,999.

Redmi K20 Pro: Xiaomi's flagship model from 2019 starts at Rs 26,999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 29,999.

Mi A3: Base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage now starts at Rs 12,999 whereas the 6GB variant with 128GB storage costs Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: The base model of the Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Rs 15,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. You have to pay Rs 16,999 for the 128GB model with 6GB RAM whereas the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 18,999.

Redmi Note 8: The Redmi Note 8 starts at Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 13,999.