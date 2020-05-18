Xiaomi Redmi 10X design revealed: Premium finish with stunning colours, Dimensity 820 SoC hinted

Highlights The Redmi 10X design has been teased by Xiaomi in China.

Redmi is going to use a Dimensity 820 chipset in the Redmi 10X.

The phone could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Nobody knows budget smartphone buyers better than Xiaomi. The reason that you are buying affordable phones with great specifications can be attributed to the revolution Xiaomi brought a couple of years ago. This year, the Redmi Note 9 series reaffirms that but Xiaomi seems in no mood to stop. After the Note 9 series, the focus is on the Redmi 10X series and Xiaomi has just given us a glimpse of what to expect from this phone, which is launching on May 26.

The Redmi 10X is supposed to sit under the Redmi Note 9 series but the design shown in the teaser tells otherwise. Previous leaks by tipster Ishan Agarwal have confirmed that the Redmi 10X will launch in a 5G flavour and it is going to rely on MediaTek's latest Dimensity 820 chipset. The Redmi 10X teaser, spotted by popular tipster Mukul Sharma, shows the back of the phone that looks quite similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, especially with its squarish camera hump.

However, the Redmi 10X's camera hump also holds the 48-megapixel camera branding, which is not present on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. As a result, this one looks more premium. The sides of the phone are also shown and it is clear that there's no fingerprint sensor on the power button. This hints at an in-display sensor, which could also point to the Redmi 10X relying on an OLED display.

A couple of days ago, a certification site passed a new Redmi smartphone with an OLED display and chances are that it was talking about this phone only. It is also possible that Redmi may stick to an LCD display for saving on costs and debut an in-display fingerprint sensor for an LCD display.

Redmi 10X renders

The teaser image also shows the four colours the phone will come in. There are the usual blue and white we saw on existing Redmi phones. There are two new colours for the Redmi 10X, gold and violet.

Another teaser released by Xiaomi hints at the AnTuTu score of the Redmi 10X, which indicates this phone to be a solid performer. The score seems to hint at the Dimesnity 820 chipset that MediaTek announced early today. The Dimensity 820 is a midrange 5G chipset with four Cortex A76 cores and four Cortex A55 cores, along with a Mali G57 MC5 GPU. The Dimensity 820 allows for 5G dual-SIM connectivity, which could help Xiaomi push it to global markets.

With an AnTuTu score of 415,672, the Redmi 10X could offer similar performance to phones powered by the Snapdragon 855 from last year. Hence, it seems that the Redmi 10X could sit between the Redmi Note series and K series lineup. A 4G version of the same could come to India replacing the ageing Redmi K20.