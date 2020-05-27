Xiaomi Redmi 10X unveiled: Specifications, features & everything else you need to know

Highlights The Redmi 10X 5G series has been unveiled in China.

Both the phones come with the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset.

The Redmi 10X 4G is just a renamed Redmi Note 9 from Europe.

The Redmi 10X had been long in the rumour belt, sparking off several possibilities of what this new smartphone range will bring to the table. After the launch, it is clear that the Redmi 10X is a bridge between what Redmi assumes is premium and the company's intentions to make affordable phones. For specifications nerds who also care for value, the Redmi 10X series seems to be the ultimate choice.

There are three models in the Redmi 10X series. There's a 4G variant that is essentially a rebadged Redmi Note 9. The 5G variants, however, are completely new phones. The 5G duo has different cameras, more modern chipset, big AMOLED screens and more. What's even better is that despite the Redmi 10X's flagship ambitions, the phones start from as low as approximately Rs 17,000.

Chances are that the Redmi 10X series may make it to the Indian shores later although Redmi is yet to confirm anything officially. If you are interested, here's everything you need to know about the Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G.

Redmi 10X 5G series specifications

Display: Both the models come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Chipset: The 5G models rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset with support 5G networks.

RAM: Both the models can be configured with 6GB and 8GB RAM.

Storage: One can choose between 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage.

Rear Cameras: The Redmi 10X 5G has quad-camera set consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a depth camera.

The Redmi 10X Pro 5G goes for a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom.

Front Camera: The Redmi 10X 5G settles for a 16-megapixel camera whereas the Pro model gets a 20-megapixel camera.

Battery: Both the models use a 4520mAh battery but the Redmi 10X 5G gets 22.5W fast charger while the Pro models gets a faster 33W faster charger.

OS: These come with MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Redmi 10X 5G series features:

-The Redmi 10X 5G series is the first phone in the world to use the Dimensity 820 chipset. With an average AnTuTu score of 400,000, you can expect high-end performance from these chips. The Dimensity 820 chip should make the Redmi 10X series ideal for serious mobile gaming.

Redmi 10X 5G

-The 10X series is also the second model lineup from Redmi to feature an AMOLED display, the first one being the Redmi K20 series. The 10X series uses a standard 60Hz AMOLED display but it is a Full HD+ panel, unlike the Mi A3's HD+ panel.

-The Redmi 10X series borrows a lot from the Redmi Note 9 series phones. The similarities can be found with the rear camera setup, the fast charging technologies, and even the design of the rear panel.

-The 5G models are shipping with MIUI 12, which is Xiaomi's latest custom Android skins. MIUI 12 brings a lot of customisation features as well as improved privacy and security features.

-The Redmi 10X 4G is completely different from the 5G models as it is simply a rebranded Redmi Note 9 that was unveiled a month ago in the European market.

Redmi 10X 5G price and availability

The Redmi 10X with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs 1599 Yuan (approx. Rs 17,000) whereas for the 128GB variant with the same 6GB RAM, you have to pay 1799 Yuan (approx. Rs 19,100). There's also another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costing 2099 Yuan (approx Rs 22,300) while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM as well as 256GB storage costs 2399 Yuan (approx. Rs 25,500).

The Redmi 10X Pro 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage starting at 2299 Yuan (approx. Rs 24,300) while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs 2599 Yuan (approx. Rs 27,500).

Both these phones will be available only in China for now, with Redmi not revealing any plans for a global launch of these models.