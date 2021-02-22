Xiaomi Redmi K40 launch soon, and here are details on its specs, India price and everything else important

-- We previously reported that the Redmi K40 lineup was spotted on TENNA revealing the design of the devices. Now Redmi CEO Lu Weibing teased a poster of the phone revealing the camera setup on the device with the time and date of the launch.

-- Weibing in a fresh post said that the Redmi K40 will be the first smartphone lineup to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. Through another post by him, we know that the upcoming devices will feature AMOLED displays.

-- The K40 is expected to follow the same design language as the flagship Mi 11 launched back in December 2020 if the pictures leaked on TENNA are any hint.

Redmi K40 and K40 Pro leaked images via TENNA

-- On the front, both the K40 and K40 Pro will feature 6.81-inch AMOLED displays with 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. We previously reported that the K40 and K40 Pro will come with E4 luminous Material, the same panel that was used on the flagship Xiaomi Mi 11. A freshly leaked poster has confirmed the same.

-- The E4 denotes a new generation of materials that Samsung is using to manufacture its AMOLED displays. These materials save a lot of power while bringing better contrast, brightness levels and accuracy to the display.

-- Further, a leaked poster confirms the addition of a 120Hz refresh rate display. Besides this, the K40 phones may also get in-display fingerprint scanners for authentication.

-- In terms of hardware, the devices are expected to ship with Qualcomm's 800 series chipsets. The leaks so far suggest that the K40 will be powered by Snapdragon 870 whereas the K40 Pro will use Snapdragon 888 SoC.

-- These are octa-core chipsets clocked at 3.2 GHz and 2.8GHz respectively and coupled with Adreno 660 and Adreno 650 GPU respectively. Further, both these chipsets support all 5G and WiFi 6/6E bands.

--We expect the K40 and K40 Pro to ship in 8GB and 128GB storage plus 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants.

-- The K40 phones will feature three rear cameras as revealed by the poster on Weibo. The teaser showcases a pill shaped camera module housing two big lens cutouts, one smaller lens hole, a flash and a small opening which supposedly is for laser autofocus sensor.

-- There's not a lot of information around the camera specs of these devices. However, some reports suggest the K40 and K40 Pro will come with 64 megapixel and 108 megapixel primary sensors.

-- The K40 phones will get 4420 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

-- The indications are that the Redmi K40 phones will ship with Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. In terms of connectivity, the device will have support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C.

Xiaomi Redmi K40 India launch

Redmi K40 latest poster

Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing first teased a poster with the launch date. Since then we've several posters revealing the date and time and important specs of the upcoming lineup. The Redmi K40 series is slated to launch on 25th February at 7:30PM, which is 5PM India time. The actual launch of the phones in India is expected a few weeks after their global launch, so it is possible that the Redmi K40 will be coming to India in March.

Xiaomi Redmi K40 possible India Price

Some leaks have appeared to reveal the pricing of these devices. As per these leaks, the Redmi K40 and K40 Pro could be priced somewhere around Yuan 2599 (Rs 30,000) and Yuan 2999 (Rs 34,000).