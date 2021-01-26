Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is coming soon: Possible specs, leaks, rumours, India pricing and more

Highlights Redmi Note 10 series is expected to launch soon.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro may ship with Snapdragon 750G

The Note 10 line is expected to ship with a 5000mAh battery.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launches many smartphones every year, but its Note lineup of devices tends to drive a lot of attention despite, being a mid-range device. Redmi's Note lineup of devices is always among India's top-selling devices, based on market tracking companies' data in last few years. Mostly because of its super aggressive pricing and the kind hardware it has on offer.



The Redmi Note 10 lineup is soon expected to succeed the Note 9 lineup, we know via a latest FCC report. Plenty of leaks and rumours are bubbling up as we are inching closer to the launch date. We usually witness the launch of Redmi Note series in February every year, and the same is expected for this year.



Some credible media reports and tipsters have revealed almost everything about this upcoming lineup. So let's dive in straight to find everything about it.

Redmi Note 10 series specs and features

--The Redmi Note 10 series has been spotted on several websites like FCC, European Economic Commission, Singapore's IMDA and India's BIS (Bureau of Indian standards). But these listings reveal almost nothing about the design of these devices.

-- A tipster recently revealed that the Redmi Note 10 would be made available in three colours Grey, White and Green. Just a reminder, the Redmi Note 9 came with the same colour scheme.

-- The Redmi Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.67 inch IPS LCD panel whereas the Pro model may get a better panel than its vanilla sibling. In order to cut through the tough competition from its competitors, we might even see an OLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate on the higher-tier model.

-- As per the Media reports the Redmi Note 10 is expected to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G chipset whereas the Note 10 Pro with the Snapdragon 750G chipset. Both of these are octa-core chipsets coupled with Adreno 618 and Adreno 619 GPU, respectively. These chipset support 120Hz refresh rate, 4K Video recording, and WiFi 6 compatible.

-- Looking at the previous iterations the Redmi Note 10 lineup is expected to be made available in four RAM and storage varaiants 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

--There are various speculations about the camera setup on the upcoming Redmi Note 10 lineup. Some reports suggest that it will ship with a 64MP primary sensor whereas some rumours are hinting towards a 108MP sensor. Besides this, it may also get an ultrawide an ultra-wide-angle, macro, and a depth sensor.

--We expect the lineup to be powered by a 5050mAh battery, the vanilla variant could ship with a 20W charger and the top variant with a 33W charger.

--The Redmi Note will be running MIUI 12 on top of Android 10 out of the box. The device will have support for dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Type C port, and 3.5mm jack in terms of connectivity. A report also mentioned that the Indian variant might miss out on NFC.

Redmi Note 10 series India Launch

As per the media reports, the launch of the Redmi Note 10 is just around the corner. Redmi hasn't announced an official date for the device launch but looking at the past trend the device is expected to arrive in the second week of February.

Redmi Note 10 series expected India price

Redmi Note series of devices' aggressive pricing has been the most important factor for its success over the years. Its closest competitor Realme is also gearing up for the launch of Realme, X7 hence, pricing will play a major role if Redmi is looking to take an edge over its competitor.

The Redmi Note 10 is expected to ship at a starting price of Rs 16,999 whereas the Note 10 Pro will be priced at Rs 18,999.

The previous iteration of the Redmi Note 9 Pro also got a 5G variant in China. So we are speculating that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 variant might get a 5G variant. It may get a 120Hz display, a 108MP camera and WiFi 6 support. These are just speculations as of now, and maybe the actual product specs turn out to be completely different. We will keep updating this story, so stay tuned for further updates on the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 lineup.