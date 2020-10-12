Xiaomi says it has sold over 5 million TVs in India so far, has 22 per cent market share

Highlights Xiaomi has announced that over 5 million Mi TVs have been sold in India.

As of the Q2 2020, Xiaomi has a 22 per cent share in India's TV market.

Xiaomi entered India's TV space back in 2018.

Xiaomi has announced it has sold over 5 million televisions in India. The Chinese company entered the TV market back in 2018 with its first Mi TV model to take on the heavyweights like Samsung and Sony. It was then the TV market went through a radical change, like how the smartphone industry changed. All that happened majorly because of Xiaomi that now claims a 22 per cent market share as of the second quarter of 2020 in India.

Mi TV comes with PatchWall UI, which is essentially a custom skin loaded with an algorithm that curates content from across platforms. Today, Xiaomi sells a huge range of smart televisions in India, including the latest Horizon Edition that comes in a 32-inch size. The company also forged partnerships with Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar to allow its Mi TV users access the streaming apps with the help of its custom Android-based skin.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is also facing tough competition in the market of the late. Its rival Realme is aggressively launching new smart TV models with high-end features but with a low-price sticker. OnePlus also entered the budget segment with its Y-series televisions, which will be up for grabs with Rs 1,000 discount during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Other rivals include Vu Televisions, Kodak, Thomson, and Samsung that are giving Xiaomi a tough fight in India's TV market. Xiaomi, however, still manages to secure a significant share with its Mi TV.

Commenting on the announcement, Eshwar Nilakantan, Category head for TV at Mi India said, "Mi India has played a critical role in building the market for smart TVs in India, by providing the best hardware and software, at an incredibly great value. With a strong understanding of what our consumers need, we have focused on bringing consumers an unparalleled line-up of options that deliver on engineering, technology prowess, and content experiences. The response received over the last 2 years signifies that Mi TVs now have become an integral part of families and consumers' lives and it further solidifies Mi India's leadership in the smart TV segment, with innovation happening at an unprecedented rate. We look forward to enhancing our offerings with cutting edge technology and delivering impeccable experiences."