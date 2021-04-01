Xiaomi sells Redmi Note 10 series smartphones worth Rs 500 cr

Highlights Redmi Note 10 series was launched last month.

The line-up includes three affordable smartphones.

Xiaomi claims to have sold phones worth Rs 500 crore.

Xiaomi claims that it has managed to sell Redmi Note 10 series smartphones worth Rs 500 crore, within first two weeks of sale across all platforms. The Redmi Note 10 line-up was launched month in India and includes three smartphones Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The smartphones are priced between Res 11,999 and Rs 21,999 for different variants.

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max went on sale on 16th, 17th and 18th March respectively, across all platforms. All three smartphones were sold within minutes even though few of their variants were not available. The series will once again go on sale in India on April 1 at 12 noon.

The Note 10 Pro Max costs Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant retails for Rs 19,999 and the 8GB RAM and 128GB option is priced at Rs 21,999.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 16,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone will sell at Rs 18,999.

Both these smartphones will be available in three colour options - Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze.

Meanwhile, the more affordable Redmi Note 10 costs Rs 11,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is priced at Rs 13,999. Redmi Note 10 comes in Frost White, Aqua Green, and Shadow Black colour options.

The Redmi Note 10 series has been equipped with Super AMOLED displays for all the models. The most premium of the three, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also features a 108-megapixel camera which makes it one of the most affordable phones in India to have that lens. Both the Pro models also have support for 120Hz refresh rate. All three phones come with 33W fast charger inside the box.