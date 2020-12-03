Xiaomi shares cryptic teaser, hints at India launch of Mi TV 5 with QLED display

Highlights Xiaomi's range of QLED TVs offer better picture quality than its other TVs.

The smart TVs could be made available in 55, 65 and 75-inch models.

The smart TVs bring support for features such as HDR10+ and MEMC.

Apart from tasting success with its range of smartphones, Xiaomi has also received a lot of love from Mi fans for its range of smart TVs. Over the last year or so, the company has registered strong growth in the smart TV market in India based on its affordable range of HD, Full HD and 4K TVs.

However, it now appears the company is looking to supplement this line-up with a range of new premium-end smart TVs, the first of which it could launch later this month. Earlier today, the company's managing director for India, Manu Kumar Jain, took to Twitter to tease what appears to be the launch of a new product.

While the teaser doesn't give anything away conclusively, its mention of "the dawn of something new" and an accompanying hashtag, "QuantumLeapsAhead" appears to be a clear enough hint that the company could be ready to launch a new premium end QLED TV in India.

Soon after the company shared another teaser via email, which reads, "Let's end 2020 with a bang, Mi India is enroute bringing a perfect amalgamation of design and premium technology. A masterpiece for our audiences, keep guessing from dusk till dawn! #QuantumLeapsAhead."

This second teaser again appears to be a hint at the company finally bringing its Mi TV 5 range of Quantum Dot 4K LED panel TVs to India that it previously launched in China. Available in three sizes -- 55, 65 and 75-inches -- the Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro promise to offer better colour reproduction and video quality when compared to the older Mi TV generations.

The panels used on these TVs support HDR10+ and MEMC (motion estimation and motion compensation). They are powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. The Mi TV 5 and the Mi TV 5 Pro support 8K playback, H.264, MPEG 4 formats and more. Both the Mi TVs also bring with themselves dual 8W stereo speakers and support DTS and Dolby Audio for an enhanced sound experience. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI with one port supporting ARC, 2x USB 2.0, 1x SPDIF and 1x Ethernet port.

It'll be interesting to see if Xiaomi actually decides to launch these TVs in India, but if it does then it will represent a major shift in the business strategy for the company's TV arm in India as it has till now only launched affordable smart TVs in the country.