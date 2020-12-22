Xiaomi teases Mi 10i for January 5 India launch: What we know so far

Highlights Xiaomi has teased the launch of the Mi 10i in India.

The Mi 10i will launch on January 5 in India.

The phone could likely be a rebrand of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi has had a busy 2020 by its standards. Despite the difficult working conditions, the phone maker has launched a number of products across different categories this year, with the latest one being its most premium TV in India to date, the Mi QLED TV 4K.

Now, it appears the phone maker is all set to carry the momentum forward by launching a new phone early next year. The company has teased the launch of a new smartphone -- likely to be the Mi 10i 5G. The phone which is expected to be the rebrand of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be launched in India on January 5.

The phone maker has teased the device on Twitter and has also set-up a landing page on its official website where the phone's key details have been revealed. The landing page shows the device to get 108-megapixel main camera and also house the latest Snapdragon 750G chipset. It also hints that the phone will get a high refresh rate screen and more. There's also some hint at the design of the device, as the teaser shows the SIM tray on the left-hand-side and a curved back.

If the phone is indeed a rebrand of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G then we know what we can expect from it. The Redmi device flaunts a 6.67-inch display on the front with support for 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Much like the display we saw on the Mi 10T, this display supports adaptive refresh that offers 6 different refresh rate steps and can thus dynamically switch between 30Hz to 120Hz depending on the task at hand. The panel also supports a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The front and back of the device are covered by Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the chipset is paired to a base configuration of 6/128GB of RAM and storage. For the higher variant, users get 8GB+128GB of RAM and storage, while there's also a variant that offers the same amount of RAM but doubles the storage to 256GB.

The phone comes with a quad-camera set-up on the back, which is built around a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Other cameras in the list include an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-camera macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone gets a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone is backed by a 4,820 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charger which can go up from 0% to 100% in just 58 minutes.