Xiaomi teases Redmi wireless earbuds, to launch on May 26

Highlights Xiaomi will launch a new audio product category under the Redmi brand.

Redmi will announce a new pair of wireless earbuds.

Theres also supposed to be a new wireless speaker launching at the event.

Since the last few days, Xiaomi has been teasing a new product category under the Redmi brand. The teasers have been long suggesting audio products and with the latest one, Redmi has hinted that it is indeed going to bring its true wireless earbuds to the market. The launch is happening on May 26 and as with all recent Xiaomi product launches, this one too will be livestreamed only. Redmi has hinted at launching more than one product at this event.

The biggest one is expected to be the Redmi earbuds. The teaser shows a photo of the earbuds and it appears to be similar to the Redmi AirDots from China. The Redmi earbuds are similar to the recently launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India but with different design and features. Instead of the AirPods-like design with a long stalk coming out of both the earbuds, the Redmi earbuds are all in-ear affair, similar to many affordable earbuds.

Prior to the launch, Xiaomi has floated a new product page for the Redmi earbuds and it hints some of the highlighted features. The emphasis is on the battery life, with Redmi saying that one does not need to worry about charging. The Redmi earbuds are asl expected to be sweatproof, which means they could at least be IPX5 certified for water and dust resistance.

Redmi also teases a low latency mode for its earbuds, something that Mi True Wireless Earphone 2 lack. Redmi could be offering a special gaming mode on these earbuds that can be activated while playing games to have lower latency while playing games. This could be quite similar to the gaming mode on the Realme Buds Air.

Redmi also hints at support for quick access to voice assistants, something which almost every wireless earphone features these days.

The earbuds are not the only products to be announced at this event. Redmi has also been teasing a wireless speaker. The video teasers have hinted at a party speaker with better audio performance than the one Xiaomi sells under the Mi series.

All that remains to be seen is how Xiaomi prices these earbuds for India. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 sell at a price of Rs 4,500 and it is given that the Redmi earbuds will be priced lower than this one.