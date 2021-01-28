Xiaomi tipped to launch new flagship with 200W fast charging

Highlights Xiaomi is working on a new phone with 200W fast charging.

Over the last year or two, we've seen phone makers launch a number of new phones with support for super-fast charging tech. Recently, Vivo announced its new flagship, the iQOO 7, which supports 120W fast wired charging. However, it appears Xiaomi plans to blow the competition out of the water as a new report suggests that Xiaomi might soon be launching a 200W fast charging flagship smartphone.

The information comes courtesy of a popular tipster on Weibo who has claimed Xiaomi is working on a flagship device that will bring with itself 200W fast charging. Interestingly, the tipster adds that the 200W fast charging capabilities could be a sum of the charging speeds of wired, wireless, and even reverse charging.

While the support for 200W fast charging on a phone will be quite interesting, it won't be surprising as the company already has the Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition which offers up to 120W wired charging along with 55W wireless charging and up to 10W reverse charging rates. This totals to around 185W, and as such, it won't be too big a leap for the company.

Talking about fast charging, another report claims that Xiaomi is working on two phones with 67W wireless charging. As per the report, the information was found in the code for MIUI 12.5 beta which reveals that the two phones in question are codenamed "star" and "mars".

While there is no concrete proof, evidence suggests that one of them is the unannounced Mi 11 Pro. The other one is being tipped to be the Mi 11 Ultra. The report also adds that "star" will come running Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Although, a word of caution before you start believing this report. This particular report is in contrast with an earlier leak that claimed the Mi 11 Pro will support 80W wireless charging. If the Mi 11 Pro actually ends up getting 80W fast charging it will become the fastest wireless charging phone in the world. With the charging tech in place, the phone will take about 18 minutes to fill up a 4,000 mAh battery.

