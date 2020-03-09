Xiaomi tipped to launch Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 108MP camera: Everything you need to know

Highlights Xiaomi on March 12 will launch three phones

The smartphones that will release on March 12 are Redmi Note 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will reportedly feature 108MP camera.

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new series of smartphones on March 12. As revealed earlier, the Redmi Note 9 series will be unveiled at an online event. The on-ground event which was supposed to take place in Delhi was cancelled after a few confirmed cases of coronavirus surfaced in India. However, India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain dropped a major hint about phones that will be launched on March 12. As per reports the Note 9 series will consist of three phones such as the Note 9, Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max.

On Monday, Manu Kumar Jain dropped hints about the three phones that are tipped to launch on March 12 using emoticons. In another tweet, the official handle of Redmi tweeted saying that the phones will have the best battery life ever on Redmi not. Xiaomi has been teasing about the 108MP phone since the longest time now and if tipsters are to be believed, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will feature the much-awaited 108MP camera.

Tipster Mukul Sharma last week confirmed that Xiaomi will launch three phones and one of them will be called the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and the other two will be the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9.

As per a new tip on Weibo, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor while the Redmi Note 9 might get driven by the Snapdragon 720G processor. However, there has been no revelation about the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max's processor.

Additionally, all the phones under the Redmi Note9 series will reportedly feature the NavIC navigation system developed by ISRO. Interestingly, the latest lineup of Realme phones including the Realme X50 and Realme 6 Pro both are already equipped with NavIC navigation system.

As per the recent leaks, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup on the rear. However, instead of the usual vertical design, the Redmi Note 9 will feature a square-shaped camera base. A dual-led flash is also placed right below the camera box. There is also a punch-hole cutout on the display of Redmi Note 9 Pro. There has been no revelation about the price yet so for that the buyers will have to wait till March 12.