Xiaomi to launch first Redmi Watch in India alongside Redmi Note 10S on May 13

Highlights Redmi Watch will launch in India on May 13.

New smartwatch to launch alongside Note 10S.

Redmi Watch expected to be pocket-friendly.

Xiaomi will launch the first ever Redmi smartwatch in India on May 13. The smartphone maker has already announced that it will be introducing the Redmi Note 10S in the country on the same day. The company has announced the smartwatch launch by sending out media invites and also through social media posts. Even though it hasn't revealed the name of the new product, the image in the background hints at the Redmi Watch. Xiaomi is also using #WearYourVibe hashtag to promote the product which further hints at a new smartwatch.

Both the Redmi Watch and Redmi Note 10S will be launched during an online event. The Redmi Watch made its debut last year and Xiaomi has made a dedicated microsite for the same. It reveals few of the upcoming watch's features. These include built-in GPS/GLONASS, 11 sports modes, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and guided breathing for the smartwatch.

The microsite has also confirmed the smartwatch will have over 200 watch faces.

The China variant of the watch features a 1.4-inch colour HD display with 320 x 320 pixel resolution, and a 2.5D glass layered on top. It is compatible with the Mi Fit app from where you can choose over 120 watch faces. The modes supported by it include running, cycling and indoor swimming.

The global version of Redmi Watch which is Mi Watch Lite comes with 11 sports modes. It has a heart rate sensor with 24-hour heart monitoring along with a 30-day report of your resting heart rate. The smartwatch also offers sleep monitoring, breathing exercises, and idle alerts.

Redmi promises a 7-day battery life on the watch and 12 days with battery saver mode. It has a 230mAh battery which should take around 2 hours to fully charge.

This will be Xiaomi's second smartwatch in the country. Last year, it had launched Mi Watch Revolve at around Rs 10,000. That was company's first yet a more premium smartwatch in the country. The Redmi smartwatch, on the other hand, is expected to be more pocket friendly. In all likeness, the Redmi Watch will compete with the Realme Watch. It should be priced less than Rs 5,000.