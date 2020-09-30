Xiaomi to launch Mi 10T today: Where to watch and other details

Highlights Xiaomi Mi 10T is being launched at a virtual event.

The series will launch at 5:30pm in India.

Xiaomi could launch two phones, the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro.

Xiaomi is launching new smartphones today. The company is announcing the Mi 10T series under which it will unveil the standard Mi 10T 5G and the Mi 10T Pro 5G. As per the company, the Mi 10T launch event live-stream is scheduled to start at 5.30 pm IST.



Xiaomi has announced that the company will be hosting the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro launch event on the company's YouTube channel and other social media profiles.

Talking about the phones, the Mi 10T Pro was spotted online a few days ago, and has also seen its specs leak multiple times leading up to its launch. The phone is said to bring 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 1080x2400 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate display.

The Mi 10T Pro is said to get four sensors with a 108-megapixel primary camera at the base with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). This will be paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. As for the core specs, Mi 10T Pro 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Mi 10T Pro India could get 6,000 mAh battery and bring support for 33W fast charging and possibly wireless charging also.