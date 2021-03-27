Xiaomi to launch Mi Band 6 on March 29

Highlights Xiaomi is all set to host a mega launch event on March 29.

Xiaomi would launch the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and the Mi Mix series.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Mi Band 6 on Twitter.

Xiaomi is all set to host a mega launch event on March 29. In this event, Xiaomi would launch the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and the Mi Mix series. And now the company has confirmed the launching of the Mi Band 6. Xiaomi had launched the Mi Band 5 last year in July. In just a matter of months, the company is unveiling the successor to Band 5. Previous leaks and reports have hinted that there would not be any major change in the design but one can expect new set of features.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Mi Band 6 on Twitter. "Are you ready for the brand new #MiSmartBand6?It's time to start making your new exercise plans!Don't miss the Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch at 19:30 (GMT+8) on March 29. Stay #OneStepAhead and discover all during the #XiaomiMegaLaunch," the company tweeted.

Earlier this week, a live image of the Mi Band 6 surfaced on the Internet. The fitness tracker bore the same capsule design as the Mi Band 5. Along with the fitness band, a magnetic charger like the one that is bundled with Mi Band 5 was also seen in the leaked image.

Xiaomi's Head of Product Marketing and Global Spokesperson, Abi Go, had also posted a video of the Mi Band 6 on Twitter. In the short teaser, the smart band can be seen in a black case but with different strap colors. The display seems a little bigger than its predecessor but only the spec sheet can confirm whether it has a bigger screen size or not.

The Mi Band 6 is expected to arrive with some of the key features that were not present in the MI Band 5 such as the blood oxygen level detection (SpO2 monitoring). It may also feature more sports mode and feature a bigger display. An NFC variant of the smart band could be launched too. The Mi Band 6 is expected to launch globally as the Mi Smart Band 6.

Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and has also confirmed launching the Mi Mix on March 29 mega event. The Mi Mix could be Xiaomi's first foldable smartphone with a design similar to the Galaxy Fold 2. However, the company is yet to confirm whether they are launching a foldable device or not. Till then every piece of information should be taken with a grain of salt.



