Xiaomi to launch Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Speaker and Mi Watch in India today

Highlights Xiaomi is holding a big launch event today.

At the event the company will launch new wearable products for the Indian consumers.

These products are likely to be Mi Smart Speaker, a new watch and a new band.

Xiaomi is holding a virtual launch event at noon today where it will launch a number of new products including a speaker and a couple of wearables. It is almost certain that there will be no new phone from the company today.

Instead, the new products are likely to be a smart speaker, a smart watch and a new fitness band. These could be called the Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Speaker and Mi Watch. Xiaomi is expected to price all these products around or under Rs 10,000.

The Mi Smart Band 5 will be an update on the already available Mi Smart Band 4. The speaker too is an update while the watch is going to be a new product from Xiaomi.

A day ago Manu Jain, who heads Xiaomi India, posted a photo wearing a round watch. This shows that the new Watch from Xiaomi will be with a round dial, like the smart watches from Samsung. This also means that unlike the design is different from the Apple Watch.

Talking of features of the upcoming products, the new band may come with bigger 1.1-inch AMOLED display. It may also offer 11 sports mode for tracking and may come with a slightly higher price tag. There are reports that it will come better sleep tracking feature.

Mi Watch is expected to have a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It is also likely to come with features like sleep tracking, fitness tracking and possibly good battery life.