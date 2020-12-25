Xiaomi to launch three new foldable phones in 2021

Highlights Xiaomi is tipped to launch new foldable phones.

Xiaomi will launch three new such phones.

One of these will be an out folding phone.

Xiaomi has long been rumoured to launch mainstream foldable smartphones, and now it appears the company is getting closer to launching the first such devices in 2021. As per a claim made by display analyst Ross Young, through a fresh tweet, Xiaomi will launch not one but three kinds of foldable phones in the coming year.

The trusted analyst had claimed earlier this month that companies like OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi will together launch four foldable phones in 2021. He had also claimed that Google will also launch a foldable phone in the coming year. However, now Young has said that Xiaomi itself will launch three new foldable devices next year.

Young has also claimed that the next foldable phone to arrive in the market could be from Xiaomi. He has also said that the brand is expected to unveil foldable phones with designs such as out-folding, an in-folding, and a clamshell. He also added that the out-folding foldable phone from Xiaomi will be like the Huawei Mate X. He has hinted that there is a possibility that the out-folding device may feature a display of around 8 inches.

Interestingly, it is not the first time we are hearing about a foldable phone from Xiaomi. In fact, earlier in the year we had read a report by XDA Developers talking about a foldable Xiaomi device codenamed "Cetus". The publication had found evidence for the device in the MIUI 12 beta.

It had also claimed that the device will be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset and a 108-megapixel camera. For now, there isn't any other detail available about "Cetus". However, our belief is that the device will launch sometime early next year and as such more details about it will start to emerge in the next few weeks. For now, however, we can only wait and watch and hope the information that eventually comes in is worth the wait. As always, we'll follow the news closely, so stay tuned to India Today Tech for all the latest about these upcoming foldable phones.