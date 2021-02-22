Xiaomi to launch two new audio products today: Expected features, livestream and everything else to know

Highlights Xiaomi will launch two new audio products.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker launching in India.

Xiaomi may launch an earphone as well.

Xiaomi is set to launch two new audio products in India today during its 'Mi Sound Unveil' event. The launch was announced earlier this month and since then, Xiaomi has teased it in different ways, giving us an idea about what to expect. At least of these products is likely to be the Mi Portable Speaker, already launched globally. The other could be a new pair of earphones or TWS with support for Active Noise Cancellation. Xiaomi had launched its first pair of TWS in India last year and since then has few more products to its portfolio.

The company is currently selling truly wireless earbuds under both Mi and Redmi sub-brands. The new earbuds will be part of the Mi line up as the name of the event suggests. Xiaomi had also launched its first smart speaker in the country last year. One of the company executives has confirmed that Xiaomi will be focusing to expand its portfolio of smart products.

Xiaomi Mi Sound Unveil: Timings and Livestream

Xiaomi had put out a tweet earlier this month announcing that the Mi Sound Unveil will take place on February 22, 2021. The launch event will be online only and will unveil products as part of the Mi line up. Xiaomi's launch event will take place at 12 noon. It will be streamed live on company's YouTube and social media channels. You can also follow the same for more updates. We will bring you all the announcements from the launch event too.

Xiaomi Mi Sound Unveil: Expected products with features and specifications

After announcing the event, Xiaomi also put out a tweet with a poster which featured a rectangular speaker that looks similar to the Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker. The poster reads 'Audio on the Fly'. This means that the product will be portable audio device and will allow users to enjoy music on the go. Since the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker has already been launched globally, its features are already known.

The speaker features a rectangular design. It features a power button, volume rocker, change track, and other control options. The speaker offers 16W audio output and supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The speaker has a IPX7 rating for water and dust resistance. The Xiaomi speaker also packs a 2,600mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 13 hours of music playback time on a single charge with 50 percent volume.

The other product part of the event could be a new pair of earphones with neckband-style design. They are likely to be equipped with Active Noise Cancellation, as being teased by Xiaomi. Not much is known about them though.