Xiaomi to launch wider range of smart home products this year, confirms company executive

Xiaomi has started 2021 with a bang. The smartphone maker has already launched the Mi 11 globally and is now gearing up to introduce the Redmi Note 10 series. However, the company is likely to focus more on its range of smart home products this year. Vice President of Xiaomi Corp and Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing announced that the company would be focusing more on launching a wider range of smart home products in 2021.

Weibing made the announcement on his official Weibo account. He said that in 2021, the Chinese tech giant will be focusing more on bringing a wider range of smart home products to the market. A lot of these products might be launched in China only but some of them can be introduced in other countries including India.

Xiaomi is already selling several smart products in the country. Last year, the company had also launched its first smart speaker in India but now plans to expand the IoT (internet of things) portfolio. These many also include smart home appliances, smart wearables and smart audio products. However, the company hasn't shared any details about the upcoming products.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch two audio products in India next week. Xiaomi has already announced that it will unveil a new range of audio equipment under Mi branding on February 22. Even though the company hasn't shared the details around these products, one of them could be a pair of earphones while other could be a portable speaker. Xiaomi may reveal more details about the products closer to the launch date.

Following this, the company will launch the Redmi Note 10 series in India on March 4.

The series has been listed on Mi.com and Amazon India websites, confirming few features while hinting at others. The listing reveals that the Redmi Note 10 series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. This will be a change from the MediaTek chipsets used on the Redmi Note 9 series last year. The new smartphones are claimed to be "built for gaming", will have a glass and Hi-Res audio certification.

Xiaomi has also highlighted the presence of bigger battery and faster charging. Since last year's Redmi Note 9 series was equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, the Note 10 series might pack a bigger 6000 mAh battery.