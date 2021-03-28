Xiaomi to unveil Mi 11 tomorrow: Expected price, features, specifications

Highlights Xiaomi is having a big launch event on March 29 to unveil their latest true flagship devices.

The Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is all set to launch its Mi 11 Youth Edition, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, Mi Band 6, and a new Mi Mix on March 29.

The company has revealed that it will bring an all-new silicon-oxygen anode battery for the smartphone. According to the company, the battery of the Mi 11 Ultra will have a super fast-charging. Si-O2 technology will help make mobile phones thinner and charge faster. The idea has been borrowed from "new energy vehicles". It will introduce nano-scaled silicon material through the negative electrode that, in theory, will have 10 times greater capacity than graphite.

Xiaomi has also designed a new cooling system for the upcoming Mi 11 Ultra. The tech giant has mentioned that using this cooling system improves the thermal connectivity of the system by 100 percent. Furthermore, Mi 11 Ultra is using a vacuum chamber soaking plate that will be able to dissipate heat. The same technology was used in Mi 10 Ultra as well and thus, Xiaomi has likely improved upon it.

Mi 11 Ultra sports a 50-megapixel main sensor; two 48-megapixel cameras  one for ultra-wide and the other for zoom shots up to 120x; a 20-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch hole; 67-watt fast charging to go along with what could likely be 67-watt wireless charging and 10-watt reverse charging; and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chip.

The smartphone is expected to be available in Truffle Black, Citrus Yellow, and Mint Green colours.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix device is set to debut liquid lens on a smartphone, allowing one sensor to take macro and telephoto shots. The focal length is altered by electronically controlling the liquid element to change the radius of the lens's curvature quickly. In layman's terms, the upcoming Mix model should be able to "focus both closely and to optical infinity in milliseconds."