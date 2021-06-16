Xiaomi's next foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 888 SoC,108MP camera expected later this year

Highlights Xiaomi is working on another foldable smartphone.

New Xiaomi foldable phone may launch in 2021.

New phone expected to have Mi Mix Fold like features.

Xiaomi is really going after the premium smartphone market. Only a few days ago, a leak had suggested that the company may launch a new premium smartphone with under-display selfie camera this year. Now, another leak suggests that the smartphone maker is also planning to launch its new foldable smartphone by the end of 2021. It is worth mentioning that Xiaomi had launched its first ever foldable smartphone Mi Mix Fold in China in March alongside the Mi 11 Ultra.

It had priced the smartphone quite aggressively but didn't reveal any plans for bringing the foldable device to other markets. The new foldable smartphone from Xiaomi is expected to be pack similar hardware but with an improved hinge.

The leak suggests that the second foldable smartphone from Xiaomi will also have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset (also used on Mi Mix Fold, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 108MP camera. The smartphone will have two displays, one of which is built by Samsung. The big display is likely to support 120Hz refresh rate, while the smaller one is expected to have a 90Hz panel, manufactured by Visionox.

To recall, the Mi Mix Fold features an 8.01-inch touchscreen primary display and a 6.50-inch touchscreen as its second display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 12GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold runs Android 10 and is powered by a 5020mAh battery.

For cameras, the Mi Mix Fold packs a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 13-megapixel camera. On the front, the Mi Mix Fold sports a 20-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and packs 256GB of inbuilt storage. The connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G. The phone also supports face unlock.

It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi launches the next Mi Mix Fold phone with the same software or makes some changes to the MIUI. Also, time will tell if the smartphone maker brings the phone to other markets or not.