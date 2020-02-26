You can already reserve Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro before India launch: Here's how

Highlights Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will be launched in India on March 5.

Realme has already opened Blind Orders for the series.

The Blind Orders will ensure 100% chance to buy the products.

Realme announced that its next smartphone series Realme 6 will debut in India on March 5 early Wednesday. A few hours later, the company enabled the event microsite on its website, detailing some key specifications of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. Realme has also opened what it is calling the 'Blind Order' wherein interested buyers can reserve a unit of Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro each ahead of the launch. The Blind Order not only entitles the buyer with an assured chance of grabbing one unit during the first sale on March 15 but it also offers freebies to them.

Here's how the 'Blind Order' will work.

Firstly, you need to visit Realme's event website, the URL for which is event.realme.com. You will see the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro banner featuring Salman Khan. You need to click on it to view the page that has all the information about the upcoming Realme 6 series along with the Blind Order buttons. Before you begin, you need to understand a few things about the Blind Order.

The Blind Order will run between February 26 and March 4, so you have an 8-day window to book the smartphone before the launch day. The order amount is Rs 1,000 per model, meaning if you want to reserve a unit of both Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, you will pay Rs 2,000 in total.

The sum of Rs 1,000 will be reserved on your behalf for when the sale will begin. On the sale day, you will be required to pay only the remaining amount. The pricing of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro phones will be announced on March 5. The Rs 1,000 deposit will ensure "100 per cent chance to buy new product in advance", the website has mentioned.

You will also be eligible for free gifts - a free pair of Realme Buds 2 earphones on buying the Realme 6 that will be delivered along with the phone and a coupon of Rs 1,000 on buying the Realme 6 Pro, which can be redeemed on the purchase of Realme Buds Wireless and will be credited on March 16.

Realme has also opened the sale of launch event tickets for the Realme 6 series. If you are interested to attend the event, visit the Realme's event website, followed by a click on the 'Launch Day Ticket' banner. You can buy the ticket worth Rs 599 via the website to attend the event that will begin at 12:30 pm on March 5 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The launch event ticket also assures goodies worth Rs 2,500.