Your Android smartwatch will soon make typing on it a lot easier

Highlights Google is rolling out Gboard for Wear OS smartwatches.

The Gboard app will be available to all Android smartwatches in the coming days.

Google has also confirmed there will be more updates at Google IO 2021.

Google's Wear OS -- the software that powers a good range of smartwatches - is desolate as it is. But the software giant is not giving up. Google has announced it is rolling out the popular Gboard keyboard to all Android smartwatches. It is not a monumental update but a significant one in the right direction that will lead to Apple's watchOS-like success. Gboard is a pretty nifty keyboard with predictive input, swipe typing, and add-ons such as YouTube and Translate, but its Wear OS version will just improve typing on Android smartwatches.

In a post, Google said that with the new Gboard it is going to be "a breeze to reply to a text, search for new apps on Google Play, and enter your passwords using the watch."

As a part of the do-over, there will be three main features available to Wear OS users. First, users will be able to access multiple input methods to communicate, such as a QWERTY keyboard, gesture typing, and voice input for hands-free typing. There are emojis available, too. The next one is enhanced suggestions and corrections that are more relevant to what you are typing. There is a preview screen allowing you to review and edit your message with predictions for you. Lastly, Google is adding support for multiple languages, which you can switch using the language shortcut, just like how it is on the phone version. Gboard on your Android smartwatch will support all languages that Wear OS supports.

Google has said that the new Gboard for Wear OS smartwatches will be available "in the coming days." So, if you are using a smartwatch from Fossil, Oppo, Mobvoi, Hublot, Diesel, and Tag Heuer, among others, you will soon be getting the new Gboard soon.

Wear OS is practically the biggest laggard in the smartwatch industry in comparison with Apple's watchOS and Samsung's Tizen OS for Galaxy smartwatches. Despite supporting a good number of apps and services, Wear OS failed to target major issues such as the battery life of the smartwatch supporting it. And this trail of both niggling and big issues is continuing from the days of Android Wear, the former name for Wear OS. Google has shown its commitment to transforming Wear OS into a watchOS competitor, but the frequency of fructifying them into substantial updates or features has been quite less.

Google is now giving more hopes for Wear OS, saying there will be more in store for the Android smartwatch ecosystem at the upcoming Google IO conference. One of the things that the company may reveal later this month is a Pixel Watch. There have been rumours that Google will launch its first smartwatch called Pixel Watch at the Google IO 2021.