Your Android TV-based smart TV can now play music in the background from your phone

Highlights Google has updated the Chromecast app on Android TV to cast in the background.

Users can cast music from streaming apps on their phones while on the TV homescreen.

Video playback is not allowed in the background.

In the last few years, Android TV has been the chosen platform for a majority of smart TV manufacturers. Xiaomi has popularised the platform in the affordable smart TV space and with the introduction of smart TV boxes, Android TV is going to be a thing in most households. While Android TV is is smart in many ways, it does lack a few clever features that most users need. One of them is the ability to cast audio in the background but Google has fingered out a solution to this.

So far, Android TV let you cast music from any device via its Chromecast built-in feature. However, as soon as you go back to the homescreen of the TV, the casting stops. Google has now updated the Chromecast app, which now lets you cast music in the background while you keep searching through your content library. This is basically multitasking for Chromecast services, a feature that should have been there long ago.

As 9To5Google reports, users can now cast music via apps such as YouTube Music and Spotify from their smartphones to the TV while simultaneously, they can also browse through the apps or content libraries. If you are casting a video, the Chromecast app will be cut away and it won't be playing in the background. Although it would have been nice to have your video being played in a floating window, most smart TVs don't have the necessary hardware to make that possible.

One can cast music in the background as long as nothing else is playing on the TV. As soon as you open an app to watch something, the cast will be paused. This feature will be beneficial to those who cast music to their smart TV a lot.

Until now, this feature was only available to Spotify members exclusively on Android TV. Users had to install the Spotify app in order to cast music in the background. However, with the update, one can cast music via most of the popular streaming platforms.

Do note that this feature is only available to beta testers of Chromecast and hence, you will need to be a part of the beta team to get it on your TV right now. The stable version is expected to roll out soon and it remains to be seen whether TV manufacturers play a role ins disbursing the update to their supported models. In India, one of the most affordable ways to get access to Android TV is the Mi Box 4K, priced at Rs 3,499. The Mi Box 4K was launched recently and acts a smart streaming box to any flat-panel TV. Xiaomi lets users stream in 4K as well as HDR10 with the Mi Box 4K. You also get access to all the Android TV apps as well as the Google Assistant.