YouTube experiments hiding dislike count on videos after feedback from creators

YouTube is experimenting with new designs, one of which does not show the dislike count beneath the video. As of now, YouTube is only experimenting with the test with a small group of users. The video platform in a support page noted that it is rolling out a few potential designs for the like and dislike buttons that appear below YouTube videos. YouTube noted that public dislike counts can impact their creators' wellbeing.

It also noted that the dislikes on a video may motivate a targeted campaign of dislikes on a creator's video. The current test will also hide the visibility of the count of likes and dislikes. YouTube aims to balance improving creator experience with the new test. However, it will share the viewer feedback and share it with the creator.



"In response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we're testing a few new designs that don't show the public dislike count. If you're part of this small experiment, you might spot one of these designs in the coming weeks (example below!)," YouTube through its Twitter handle noted.

YouTube in one of its FAQs clarified that it is not removing the dislike button and that hiding the dislike count is part of an experiment in which one of the designs is such that it does not show the dislike count. Users part of the experiment who already see the new design cannot opt-out of the experiment. However, they can give their feedback to YouTube. The feedback will impact YouTube's final decision. "Creators, you'll still be able to see the exact number of likes and dislikes in YouTube Studio. For viewers, if you're in the experiment, you can still like or dislike a video to share feedback with creators and help tune the recommendations you see on YouTube," YouTube noted.

Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook have also worked on similar tests that hid the like counts from user's posts. Earlier this month, Instagram sent a pop-up to users about the new feature that read, "We want your followers to focus on what you share and not how many likes your posts get." Instagram noted that during the test, only the account holder will see the total number of likes on his post.