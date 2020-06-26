YouTube likely to come up with TikTok-like short video platform

Highlights YouTube is all set to come up with a new feature that would take on the popular short video platform, TikTok

Google-owned video platform is testing a new feature on its app which would let users create and post a 15-second video on the app

YouTube is currently experimenting with the feature and there can be a mass rollout only when the testing is over.

YouTube is all set to come up with a new feature that would take on the popular short video platform, TikTok. The Google-owned video platform is testing a new feature on its app which would let users create and post a 15-second video on the app, pretty similar to the Bytedance-owned short video app. YouTube is currently experimenting with the feature and there can be a mass rollout only when the testing is over. Back in April, it was first reported that YouTube is working on the TikTok-like app.

Youtube announced testing the feature on its support website. "We're testing out a new way for creators to easily record multiple clips directly in the YouTube mobile app and upload as one video. If you're in this experiment, you'll see an option to 'create a video' in the mobile upload flow. Tap or hold the record button to record your first clip, then tap again or release the button to stop recording that clip. Repeat these steps until you're done capturing footage up to a maximum length of 15 seconds. If you'd like to upload a longer video, you'll still be able to do so by uploading from your phone gallery instead of recording through the app. We're starting these experiments on mobile (both Android and iOS) with a small group of people while we gather feedback."

Not much has been divulged about the upcoming app by YouTube. There is no clarity on whether the app would get filters and music support like TikTok. Users can post through the YouTube app and it would be made available for both Android and iOS users. So far only limited users have received the feature and only when the team is done testing the app, it would be made available for the larger audience.

Earlier in April, the information reported that YouTube might call their TikTok like the app, Shorts. The report stated that it won't be a standalone app as it would be integrated into the main Youtube app. The Shorts users will have an added advantage over TikTok as they will be able to use licensed music that is available on YouTube. They can select the audios and use them in their videos.

However, this isn't the first time that YouTube has tried to imitate a feature of other social media platforms. YouTube had earlier developed a Snapchat-Instagram like Stories feature, which is called Reels. Apparently, Facebook too is working on a TikTok like an app that reportedly is called Lasso and is still under development, as per The Information.