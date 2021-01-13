YouTube temporarily blocks Donald Trump account, disables comments

After the clampdown on Donald Trump's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, and Reddit accounts, Google is now blocking the YouTube channel of the former US president. In addition to removing a recently-posted video, YouTube has temporarily suspended the account of Donald J. Trump. In a statement, YouTube said that this restriction is at least 7 days, which means it might be extended depending in case the channel posts any more inciteful videos. The comments section for the channel has also been disabled, YouTube said in the statement.

"After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump's channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days," said YouTube in a tweet posted a while ago.

Developing story...