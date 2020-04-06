YouTube to downrank false 5G-related videos which link it to coronavirus, say reports

Highlights YouTube will suppress videos which spread misinformation or conspiracy theories which link 5G to coronavirus.

This move comes as the UK experiences cases of arson in the UK due to 5Gs linkage to coronavirus.

Downranking or downplaying means reducing visibility as a result of which the videos ad revenue gets reduced by 70 per cent.

YouTube, in a bid to curb misinformation, is going to downrank videos which are linking 5G to coronavirus.

YouTube said that it will downplay the content or reduce visibility of videos showing misleading information about the ongoing coronavirus-pandemic.

The videos which will not adhere to YouTube's policies will be considered as borderline-content and will be subject to suppression. Moreover, these videos will lose advertising revenue and will be removed from search results on the platform, The Guardian reports.

The company, however, will not remove videos related to 5G with no mention of coronavirus in it.

The videos which will be banned or removed are the ones which are not substantiated by medical methods, engadget reports.

Many conspiracy theories have floated around since the pandemic took over headlines. One such theory is the link between the rolling out of 5G and the spread of coronavirus. These conspiracy theories have led to arson in the United Kingdom (UK).

Last week, five 5G masts were burnt in the UK, according to a report by BBC. The UK has seen a considerable loss because of the burning of 5G masts in Birmingham, Merseyside and Belfast. According to reports, workers and operators faced verbal and physical threats all credits to the conspiracy theories.

UK operators now believe the attacks are a threat to the nation's security, the Verge reports.

Vodafone CEO, Nick Jeffrey, told the Verge that he was saddened to report that a series of arson attacks was being carried out in the time of national crisis.

Facebook and other social media platforms are seemingly the root cause of such rumours. One such rumour states that 5G sucks oxygen out from people. Even though it is misleading.

YouTube, according to the report, has claimed that since early February, it has manually reviewed and removed thousands of videos that spread dangerous or misleading coronavirus information.

Other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, too have made attempts to curb misinformation where coronavirus is concerned. The social media platforms remove any posts which are not genuine in order to prevent panic among people.

The world has witnessed over 69.000 deaths because of the pandemic as it spreads everyday.