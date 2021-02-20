YouTube will now let Android users play videos in 4K

YouTube has finally rolled out 4K support for Android users. This means that the users can now stream videos in 2160p or 4K. Currently, Android users can stream upto 1080p or Full HD content because 1080p is the standard resolution on most smartphones. However, now Android users will have the option of watching videos in 2160p or 4K. Earlier, Google had set the resolution to 1440p for Android users even when the video was uploaded in 4k. The feature was already available in iOS.

As per XDADevelopers, Google is adding a new streaming option to YouTube on Android devices. The report states that the company had enabled the new streaming option via a server-side update. This means that phones that have support for 1080p or 720o can now watch videos in higher resolutions of upto 4K and HDR.

On another note, has started testing Clips that would let users create a short segment from their videos and live streams. The feature is being tested in beta and hence it is limited to only a handful of users. The feature will be initially available to Android and desktop users once it is rolled out.

As per a report by XDA developers, YouTube will make it possible to share selected bits of a video. YouTube will also share Clips from the live streams on the Google-owned video platform.

"Today we are launching an experimental version of Clips on YouTube. Check out videos on the Creator Insider channel and test it out yourself! Clips are 5-60 sec, shareable, segments of content (Live/VOD) that live on top of the original video," Lester, Global Head of Gaming creators, YouTube shared on Twitter. He also posted a video of how the features work.

YouTube will let users edit small clips from live streams and other videos. Users can edit out their favorite portion from a video and save it. However, the viewer can only edit and save a video clip from the time between 5-60 seconds

"Clips on YouTube allows you to select a 5-60 second segment of a creator's content (video uploads and streams) that can be shared with others across platforms. If you're viewing content from one of the channels in this experiment, you'll see a clip icon under the video that will allow you to select a portion of the video that you want to clip. The clip will be played on the original video and loop repeatedly," YouTube explained in the blog.



