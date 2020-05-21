YouTube will now remind you to log off and sleep on time

Highlights The video streaming app by Google on Wednesday announced that it is rolling out a new feature called bedtime reminders

Youtube now has a new way to put you to sleep on time. The video streaming app by Google on Wednesday announced that it is rolling out a new feature called "bedtime" reminders, which will help late-night surfers to sleep on time. People under lockdown are complaining of a disrupted sleep cycle and this has got largely to do with the amount of time they spend on the internet even past their bedtime.

The new feature by YouTube is already for both Android and iOS users and it will be rolled out gradually for all users soon. However, this feature is only available for people who are browsing YouTube on their phones and not laptops. The platform had earlier rolled out a similar feature called the "take a break" reminder as a part of Google's digital well-being initiative.

The take break reminder, as the name suggests, sends notifications to users when they have exceeded a consecutive viewing time. Users are given an option to choose a time frame and if they exceed that time limit, YouTube will send them a notification about the same. For instance, if you have chosen 60 minutes as your viewing time but go past that time limit, you will get a message from YouTube. The company had revealed that it had sent over 3 billion "take a break" reminders in the last two years.

Similarly, with bedtime reminders, YouTube will allow users to set a "specific time to stop watching and go to bed", the company revealed in a blog. Users will get the option of setting their start time and end time, they can also choose whether they would want to be notified in the middle of the video or wait until the video is over.

However, as we all do with all our alarms, users can also snooze reminders or dismiss it.

As the world battles coronavirus, people are relying on the internet to retain a bit of normalcy in their lives. Half of the time these days are spent staring at the screen and it could be different reasons. We are either watching something on the internet or aimlessly browsing to kill the boredom. However, this is not a very healthy practice and one needs to pay utmost importance to his digital well being, it is as important as anything else.

YouTube's new feature might help the night owls in logging out on time and sleep.