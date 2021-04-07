Zomato and Swiggy food deliveries allowed 24x7 in Mumbai for food, essentials

Highlights A new order has been passed by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, allowing the deliveries.

The order also allows 24x7 delivery of essential items through e-commerce services.

It bans takeaways during weekend lockdowns in the region.

The surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra recently resulted in the imposition of night curfew across the state. In view of this, food-tech majors Swiggy and Zomato had announced that they would stop the home delivery of food in Maharashtra after 8 pm. A new order in Mumbai will now prevent this disruption.

A recent order passed by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai clears that all home delivery orders placed through delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato are allowed "24 hours on all days of the week." The order was signed by the region's municipal commissioner I.S. Chahal on April 7.

The order states that deliveries of essential supplies ordered through e-commerce platforms will also be allowed throughout the day. The order further mentions that such home deliveries will even be allowed during the weekend lockdowns in the region. Takeaways, however, are banned on weekends under the order.

The order naturally comes as a relief to countless users of such home delivery services, as well as the supply chain that thrives on it. The services were already operational till before 8 pm on weekdays. Allowing them to operate throughout the week will understandably help both ends of the process equally.

The move is expected to have another advantage. If executed right, it can help control the spread of Covid-19 in the region. Delivering supplies to homes with minimal contact will help reduce the crowding of shoppers in marketplaces, ensuring a safer way of buying essentials. As for the safety of the riders, calls for their vaccination are now being made online.

Zomato and Swiggy users in Maharashtra had earlier received in-app notifications, asking them to order food before 8 pm. The notifications were sent out to users on the first day of the lockdown in Maharashtra on April 5.

Company Spokesperson, Zomato, commented, "With safety as our top priority, we believe it's essential to allow round-the-clock access to everyone who is dependent on restaurants and home delivery for their daily meals. We continue to work with our restaurant and delivery partners to ensure complete adherence to safety guidelines and are covering the cost of vaccination as well as the RT-PCR tests required for our delivery fleet."

Swiggy denied commenting on the story.