Zomato extends Gold membership at no cost for four months

Highlights Zomato Gold users are in for some advantage as their Gold membership has been increased by four months.

The offer is intended to help Gold users take the advantage of restaurants when they open.

The offer can be availed by Gold members who call for home deliveries.

After introducing the concept of contactless dining and making it free for tied-up restaurants for 6 months, food service Zomato has come up with a new offer.

It is making Gold membership free for an additional four months. The total tenure for membership will become six months as Zomato had already brought in an offer for 2 months in March.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Twitter wrote, "We are extending all Gold memberships across countries by four more months (total of 6 months extension now). This covers India, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Philippines, Indonesia, Turkey and Lebanon,"

Goyal further wrote that India and other Zomato Gold countries are a few months away from being able to use and enjoy their Zomato Gold benefits.

"In India though, members continue to avail Gold privileges on food delivery. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely, and make every effort to ensure customer and staff safety when restaurants open up again and are ready to welcome gold members."

Last month, Zomato announced that it will not charge anything but payment gateway fees from restaurants in India, the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Portugal, Philippines, Indonesia, and Lebanon.

"This will inevitably exert significant pressure on our own finances, but I am sure we will survive if the restaurant industry does well. We are all in this together," Goyal had said in a statement.

The concept of contactless dining after contactless delivery was also announced by Zomato. After restaurants open post coronavirus is contained, restaurants are to perform contactless dining.

Contactless dining is a concept that does not involve any physical contact. It has three main components -- contactless menu, contactless ordering and contactless payment.

The idea is to scan a QR code that will most likely be kept on the table and order from the menu that will appear on the phone with recommended dishes appearing on the side. Once this is done, the payments are also to be made through the app. In this way, without a physical menu or bills, no physical contact will take place in the process.

"Contactless Dining is a step forward in the right direction for the restaurant industry; this will provide for a better and hassle-free dining experience for customers, and also improve the economics of the restaurant industry - by helping bring down manpower-costs, as well as reducing the table turnover time," Zomato's official blog noted, post launching the feature.